Madhya Pradesh: Samaritans of Sanawad donate 25 jumbo cylinders for corona patients, locals join the initiative

Sanawad: On Friday Samaritans of Sanawad Mushtaq Malik and Rashid Chouhan donated 25 jumbo oxygen cylinders to the serious Covid patients.

Chouhan collected 25 jumbo cylinders and handed them to Mushtaq who bore the cost of their refilling from Pithampur-based oxygen plant.

These 25 cylinders arrived at Sanawad on Friday morning. On Khandwa road the kin of serious Corona patients were eagerly waiting for these oxygen cylinders. Their eyes welled up at the sight of the vehicle carrying oxygen cylinders.

The kin of patients expressed their gratitude to Malik and Chouhan.

Malik and Chouhan said that they feel very relaxed after doing this noble deed in the holy month of the Ramzan. They said that they will continue to provide oxygen cylinders free of cost till the pandemic gets over.

Moved by the initiative of the duo many locals have forward with donations for refilling the cylinders.

Dr Jairam Choudhary, Rashid Zoya, Wasim Khan and others have made contributions. Kin of Covid patients, Mahesh Prajapat, Kamlesh Patel, Shivkaran Shah and others thanked Malik and Chouhan for providing oxygen cylinders.