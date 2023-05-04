Madhya Pradesh: Eicher crashes into saloon after driver loses control in Meghnagar

FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A rashly driven Eicher vehicle crashed into a saloon after the driver lost control at Surana Compound in Meghnagar on Wednesday. In a collision, the vehicle also damaged three motorcycles of customers, parked outside the saloon. However, no one was severely injured in the accident. A customer who had come for a haircut was sent to hospital in a dial 100 vehicle after he got injured. Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and a few people were treated for minor injuries. The road was closed for some time No case was registered with local police as no complaint was lodged, said cops.