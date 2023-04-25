Madhya Pradesh: Man accuses mother of murderous assault on father, lodges complaint in Meghnagar

Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 20 days after the murderous assault on a man, police have registered a case against his wife on the complaint of their son, who accused his mother of attempting to kill his father with an axe in Naharpura Bada region of Jhabua district. The man suspected his wife of having an Illicit relationship and fed up with the accusation, the woman allegedly attempted to axe her husband.

The incident took place in Naharpura Bada under Meghnagar police station on April 4, however, a complaint in this connection was lodged with the police on April 22.

The victim identified as Victim Kalu Bariya, 45, is still undergoing treatment at hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

Police said Bariya suspected his wife Thawri Bai of having an illicit relationship with another man. The couple used to fight frequently over the issue. On night of April 4, the duo again had a heated argument over the matter and in a fit of rage, the woman took an axe and allegedly attacked her husband leaving him critically injured.

The incident came to fore when their son Pankaj Bariya lodged a complaint at Meghnagar police station on April 22. In his complaint, Pankaj stated that on April 4 night he woke up at 2.30 am hearing the cries and saw his father fighting for life.

Pankaj rushed his father to Jhabua hospital from where he was referred to Dahod Hospital where he is still undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical. He told police that his mother accompanied him to hospital and remained there for three days but thereafter she disappeared. On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered against the woman at Meghnagar police station on April 22.

When contacted, additional SP said that police received information about the crime very late, however, search for the accused is still on.

