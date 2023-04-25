24th State Wushu Championship ends: Bhopal sportsmen win 9 medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day 24th Senior Madhya Pradesh State Wushu Championship ended in Panna on Tuesday. About 208 players from 39 districts took part.

Nine athletes from Bhopal had taken part. They won nine medals including eight gold medals and one silver medal. Two athletes who took part from Bhopal district won three medals each and contributed significantly to medal tally.

National Games 2022 medallist Bhooraksha Dubey won three gold medals for Bhopal district. Along with Dubey, Shruti Sarwaiya from Bhopal won gold medal. Shubhash Tomar won three gold medals, Shubham Vishwakarma won silver medal and Sagar won gold medal.

The competitions were organised into two categories of Wushu martial arts competition - Taolu and Sanda. Jabalpur stood first in Taolu event, Mandla second and Gwalior came third. In Sanda event of Wushu, Satna stood first, Indore came second and host Panna bagged third position.

International medallist belonging to Madhya Pradesh - Purvi Soni, Shraddha Yadav, Bhooraksha Dubey, Sakshi Jatav, Namrata Batra, and Rohit Jadhav - took part in the competition and won gold medals.