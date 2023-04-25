 Bhopal: NSUI calls MP health minister 'Bikau Lal Choudhary', pastes poster outside his bungalow
Bhopal: NSUI calls MP health minister 'Bikau Lal Choudhary', pastes poster outside his bungalow

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Students Union Of India (NSUI) of medical wing, on Tuesday, has pasted a poster outside state's health minister Prabhuram Chodhary's bungalow, calling 'Bikau Lal Choudhary' in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Activists led by NSUI leader Ravi Parmar alleged that the minister instead of focusing on improving state's medical infrastructure is busy in “officers' transfer and posting".

Parmar said lakhs of rupees are being transacted in the health department bypassing all the established rules.Whereas contractual health workers all

over Madhya Pradesh are protesting and going on hunger strike n this scorching heat, for their regularization and other legitimate demands.

Parmar warned that if Chaudhary does not stop the malpractices, he will start agitation in a phased manner across the state.

article-image

