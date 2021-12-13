Madhya Pradesh: Education department to hire primary government school teachers for 5,000 vacant posts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers hoping to work in government schools have another chance as the school education department (SER) and tribal welfare department will hire for 5,000 vacant posts of primary teachers in government schools through the Primary Teachers’ Eligibility Test.

The Professional Examination Board (PEB) will conduct the examination for this in March. The examination forms will be filled online from December 14. This has been confirmed by the officials of the directorate of public instructions.

The school education department had sent a proposal for the recruitment of teachers in 5,000 vacant posts of primary teachers in government schools last year.

PEB officials said that the Primary Teachers’ Eligibility Test would be held on March 5. The examination will be held in 16 cities of the state. The link to fill its examination form will open again.

Fresh candidates will be able to fill the online form from December 14 to December 28, while they will be able to make corrections to the filled in form till January 2.

Officials of the directorate of public education (DPE) said that only candidates who had qualified in the Primary Teachers’ Eligibility Test would be able to participate in the primary teachers’ recruitment process of the school education department.

PEB officials said that this examination was to be held in April 2020. For this, the process of filling up the form was completed, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Officials said that those who had filled up the form earlier did not need to fill them up again.

