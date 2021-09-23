Madhya Pradesh: Education department accountant held while accepting Rs 30k bribe

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta police on Wednesday trapped an accountant Ramcharan Patel posted at the block education officer’s office in Khaknar village in Burhanpur district accepting bribe from the complainant.

Team of special establishment of Madhya Pradesh caught Patel while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from complainant Ukhadu Savkare, 63, retired school teacher.

Savkare has lodged his complaint with Lokayukta superintendent in Indore against Patel claiming that Patel demanding bribe for withdrawal of his GPF amount, leave payment, gratuity and pension.

Savkare on September 21 in his complaint said that he has retired as senior teacher on March 31, 2021 and after retirement, he applied for GPF amount, leave payment, gratuity and pension. For the same, accountant Patel demanding bribe for the same.

The applicant met Patel at his office several times after his retirement and requested him to make all the payments received after his retirement. After this Patel cleared his gratuity and pension file in September and asked him to pay Rs 80,000 for clearance of GPF and leave payment amount saying that he had done half of his work and he had not paid any single penny till now.

Patenl asked the complainant to grease his palm for remaining work. Upset with this applicant recorded Patel’s demand and later lodged his complaint to the Lokayukta police. Based on evidence produced by Savkare, Lokayukta team on Wednesday laid trap and caught him red-handed with bribe Rs 30,000. Case has been registered against Patel under relevant sections of prevention of corruption act.

2 officials, babu held with bribe money

Burhanpur: Indore Lokayukta team on Wednesday trapped three, including two revenue official and a babu posted at Nepanagar and Burhanpur for demanding bribe from the complainant.

Those who were trapped are: Deepak Chouhan, sub-divisional officer (revenue) posted at Nepanagar tehsil, Burhanpur, Kishan Kanesh, babu posted at sub-divisional officer (revenue) office in Burhanpur and Surapal Singh, a resident of Dariyapur, Burhanpur district.

Nitin Sen lodged a complaint claiming that the said officials are demanding a bribe from him.

The applicant had bought 3,000 square feet of land from Srichand Jhole, a resident of Sajni village in Khaknar tehsil about seven-eight years ago. The plot was later registered by him in the name of his father to raise a loan.

Sub-divisional officer (revenue) from Nepanagar told him that he has received a complaint related to land. He alleged that the applicant had illegally purchased the land of a Scheduled Tribe person. After this, officer demanded Rs 5 lakh from the applicant as a bribe to settle the matter.

So Sen lodged a complaint with the lokayukta and after negotiation, settled the deal with the official for Rs 1.5 lakh.

On the basis of the complaint of the applicant and recording of conversation, officers asked Sen to give amount of Rs 50,000 him and remaining amount was deposited Kishan Kanesh and Suryapal Singh’s account.

Lokayukta team on Wednesday trapped Suryapal Singh red-handed with bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Case has been registered in the matter under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.

