e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court rejects application filed by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust to exempt it from the audit
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:44 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Sub-standard ghee seized in Indore ahead of festive season

An FIR was registered against the factory owners Narendra Gupta and Manju Agrawal under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.
PTI
Representative Photo | FP

Representative Photo | FP

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the festive season, police have raided a factory and seized 4,200 kg of sub-standard ghee worth about Rs 20 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a police official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday night raided the factory located in Bhanwarkuan area of the city where they found that ghee of different companies, whose expiry date had passed long back, was being re-packaged with a new brand name, crime branch's Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar said.

The factory owners used to buy the poor quality ghee from neighbouring Gujarat and Maharashtra at low rates and would sell it at higher prices in the market after re-packaging it, he said.

An FIR was registered against the factory owners Narendra Gupta and Manju Agrawal under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: We can't be complacent, govt is taking every measure to check Covid third wave: Minister...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal