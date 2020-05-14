Madhya Pradesh: Easing off lockdown leads to chaos in Jaora, shopkeepers and customers defy curbs, social distancing

The reopening of markets saw a sudden surge of the crowd on the road in Jaora recently. The markets were opened as per the orders of the collector.

The district administration has issued orders to open all markets in Jaora even before the nationwide lockdown 3.0 could end. Collector ordered that all businesses except hair salons, beauty parlours, spa and paan shops can resume operations. Scores of people reached the markets and started purchasing things. Locals are worried that this might prove to be an invitation to coronavirus.

The shops were supposed to open from 9 am-5 pm, but shopkeepers defied the curbs and opened their outlets from 7 am. The entire city was up and about by 8 am. Customers gathered in banks to withdraw cash and perform other transactions. No one was around to ensure social distancing, observation of norms. As pert the customers there were no security personnel at the banks.

SDM Rahul Namdev said that markets shall reopen as per the state government’s orders, but tea stalls, juice stalls, hotels, restaurants, hair salons, beauty parlours, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes and gyms shall remain closed. A decision will be taken on the basis of how people behave in the next few days.