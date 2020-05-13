Madhya Pradesh: Keep schools closed for five months, waive school fees, demands Congress

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Congress urged the administration to keep schools closed for five months in order to avoid the spread of the disease amid children.

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla said that it will be disastrous for the children if schools get opened before five months.

“Children will not follow social distancing like the elder do. They will have to travel in buses, sit in the class together and have lunch together as well. It is better that government shuts school for five months and also reduce the burden of syllabus to half as well,” he demanded.

Shukla also said school fees should be waived for the period of time.

“Government needs to take measures before ending the lockdown and should think about the children before implementing any policy,” he added.