Madhya Pradesh: Drunk cop booked as his car hits people, injuring 2

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A police inspector was booked for allegedly ramming his vehicle into people in an inebriated state and injuring two in Khargone district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night in Bhikangaon village here and inspector Antim Pawar, in charge of Pandhana police station in Khandwa district, was booked under sections 279 (rash driving on public road) and 337 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code, said Khargone superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary.

A medical examination confirmed he was under the influence of liquor, the SP informed. According to eyewitnesses, several people ran for cover as the out-of-control SUV of Pawar, who was in uniform at the time, hit people in different places in Bhikangaon. The vehicle was intercepted near Saikheda and the official was brought to Bhikangaon police station, where people protested demanding stringent action against him.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 11:26 PM IST