Madhya Pradesh: Drive to clean religious places on October 31

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Ahilya Utsav Samiti and Mahanagar Vikas Samiti will launch day-long cleanliness drive around the shrines of the city on October 31. The women workers will also draw Rangoli at the shrines.





Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha speaker said this while addressing a joint meeting of Mahanagar Vikas Parishad and Ahilya Utsav Samiti held at her Nandlalpura office, on Saturday.

Mahajan said that the city leads in cleanliness, and now we should ensure that our religious places are also clean. She said on Dhanteras the women will make Rangoli, plant tulsi saplings, and light lamps to welcome deepotsav.



Mahanagar Vikas Parishad president Ashok Daga and Ramswaroop Mundra informed that Sudhir Dandekar and Jyoti Tomar will be the main coordinators of this mega campaign. Assembly wise Devendra Inani,



Neeta Sharma, Ganesh Goyal, Shraddha Dubey, Kamlesh Nachan, Sudha Sharma Prakash Parwani, Shailja Mishra, Mahesh Joshi, Tulsi Prajapat, Yuvraj Dubey and Mala Thakur have been made conveners.

Ashok Daga, Sharyu Waghmare, Vinita Dharma etc. addressed the meeting.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:47 PM IST