Madhya Pradesh: Drainage water inundates temple’s path irks devotees

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Chanakyapuri Colony alleged that the municipality has turned a blind eye to the gutter water flowing on the Sheetla Mata Temple premises.

They alleged that the dirty water also gets collected on the path leading to the temple. The residents alleged that the municipality is not providing any facilities in the colony. They alleged that devotees are hurt over the lack of proper drainage.

The residents alleged be it streetlights, drainage lines or roads the civic body has turned blind eye to the colony. There was an old drainage line from Ward No 5 Chanakyapuri Colony from Sector C 56 to Sector C 66- the same is now completely damaged.

Due to lack of drainage lines the locals are afraid of outbreak of diseases in the area.

Residents have reported the matter to CM Helpline, in public hearings, municipality, senior officials and public representatives have assured them even in writing but nothing has been done on the ground.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:25 AM IST