Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat’s Chinnor rice gets GI tag, Union minister tweets

BHOPAL: Chinnor rice of Balaghat district has received Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The College of Agriculture, Balaghat, had applied for GI tag in 2019, according to officials.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal posted a tweet in this regard.

He said, “The GI tag will play a key role in doubling the income of farmers as is the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will help our farmers to get proper place and price in the world market.”

Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel thanked has Prime Minister and union minister for GI tag.

Chinnor is a ceremonial traditional rice. Because of its unique taste, aroma and softness, Chinnor rice is popular in wedding feasts and other celebrations.

The cooked rice is sweet in taste and has strong aroma. It is bit sticky that does not loose softness and retain water even after eight hours of cooking. Due to its pleasant aroma, sweetness and the ability to make milk thick, it is widely used for making kheer in homes and temples in Balaghat district.

बालाघाट के चावलों को मिला Geographical Indication (GI) Tag प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी के किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने के संकल्प में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभायेगा।



इससे यहां के चावलों को वैश्विक बाजार में उचित स्थान और दाम मिलेगा, व इसका लाभ हमारे किसानों को मिलेगा। https://t.co/vpTKWPYgAp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 30, 2021

The priests offer Chinnor rice kheer as bhog to deities in temples in Balaghat district. The cropping location and weather conditions of Balaghat contribute to its aroma and softness.

Chinnor rice belongs to Balaghat district. It is a photosensitive, tall, medium slender grained plant. It is grown in irrigated midland, rainfed lowland of Balaghat district.

Its cultivation requires well-prepared fields and extra care to maintain purity of grains. Organic manure is used to maintain aroma and softness. Its yield potential is around 2.5 to 3 tons per hectare.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:28 PM IST