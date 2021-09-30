Madhya Pradesh: Doubling of Ratlam-Neemuch railway track approved

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The doubling of Ratlam-Neemuch railway track has been approved by Union Government.

The doubling of the 132.92-kilometre-long track will cost Rs 1095.88 crore and it will be completed in four years. A railway official said, Cabinet committee of Economic affairs which is presided over by prime minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the project.

The present capacity utilization of this railway line is 145.6 %. The doubling of line may boost the cement companies and captive power plant which use it for transportation of coal. It will allow an additional freight movement of 5.67 million tons.

Dhoswas railway goods godown to commence operation from today

Railway information said that the newly constructed Goods shed (Godown ) at Dhoswas railway station near Ratlam will start functioning on September 30. Consequently, working at the Ratlam railway station’s situated goods godown will be stopped.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:31 AM IST