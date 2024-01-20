Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Artist Paints Ram Temple With Feet In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of artistic talent, Ayush Kundal, a divyang painter from Barwah, Khargone has created a stunning painting depicting Lord Ram entering the grand temple of Ayodhya—all accomplished with a brush held by his feet.

Despite facing the challenges of cerebral palsy since childhood, the 25-year-old artist has not only portrayed the Ayodhya temple's construction but also illustrated Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita entering the sacred premises.

In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is depicted standing at the temple door, extending a welcoming gesture. Ayush's mother, Saroj, revealed that Ayush aspires to present this remarkable painting to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Ayush who is unable to speak, walk or sit due to his condition, defied his physical limitations by creating over a thousand paintings with his feet.

His extraordinary artworks have been showcased in exhibitions across Indore and other cities. Notably, in 2022, the PM commended Ayush during a meeting at the PMO office. Ayush has gained recognition through various social media platforms, including the PM's own social media handles.