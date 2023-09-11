Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Commissioner Inspects Hostels, Ashrams In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya inspected various hostels and ashrams of Dhar on Sunday. While examining the facilities provided at Kunjrod Balak Ashram, Bhaydiya spoke with the children residing there.

He show-caused the tribal welfare department for not completing the construction of boundary wall outside the ashram. Bhaydiya instructed tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner to take legal action against the Meghapura Balak Ashram superintendent, who was found absent during the inspection.

Similarly, he instructed Titipura Balak Ashram management committee to install a new hand-wash unit. He also expressed displeasure over the hostel superintendent, who was unable to present record of the students. This was informed by tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Is First State To Make Women Financially Self-Reliant: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)