 Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Commissioner Inspects Hostels, Ashrams In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Divisional Commissioner Inspects Hostels, Ashrams In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Commissioner Inspects Hostels, Ashrams In Dhar

While examining the facilities provided at Kunjrod Balak Ashram, Bhaydiya spoke with the children residing there.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya inspected various hostels and ashrams of Dhar on Sunday. While examining the facilities provided at Kunjrod Balak Ashram, Bhaydiya spoke with the children residing there.

He show-caused the tribal welfare department for not completing the construction of boundary wall outside the ashram. Bhaydiya instructed tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner to take legal action against the Meghapura Balak Ashram superintendent, who was found absent during the inspection.

Similarly, he instructed Titipura Balak Ashram management committee to install a new hand-wash unit. He also expressed displeasure over the hostel superintendent, who was unable to present record of the students. This was informed by tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Is First State To Make Women Financially Self-Reliant: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: After Sanchi, Plans Afoot To Develop Five More Solar Cities

Madhya Pradesh: After Sanchi, Plans Afoot To Develop Five More Solar Cities

Madhya Pradesh: Probe Intensifies Into Gold, Foreign Currency Recovery Case

Madhya Pradesh: Probe Intensifies Into Gold, Foreign Currency Recovery Case

Madhya Pradesh: 'There’s Gross Corruption, Commission Game In The Construction Of Chunar Dam,'...

Madhya Pradesh: 'There’s Gross Corruption, Commission Game In The Construction Of Chunar Dam,'...

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Attacks Family Travelling On Bike, 3 Injured In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Attacks Family Travelling On Bike, 3 Injured In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-based Company To Start Construction Work Of Ahilya Lok

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-based Company To Start Construction Work Of Ahilya Lok