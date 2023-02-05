Madhya Pradesh: District Panchayat CEO, Salary to be paid on written undertaking by teachers in Sardarpur

FP Photo |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration took cognisance of the matter a day after the Free Press prominently raised the issue of how the chief executive officer (CEO), assistant district project director and District Education Centre (DEC) Dhar's dictatorial order was haunting thousands of primary school teachers in Dhar. Acting on the matter, Dhar district panchayat CEO KL Meena stated that the January salary of 7,666 primary school teachers who did not purchase a tablet would be released once they provide a written undertaking that they would purchase a tablet by February 15. Meena asked teachers to submit their undertakings to the Sankul principals.

Following that, the salary for the month of January will be released. Previously, on January 20, the CEO-cum-district project coordinator of the District Education Centre (Comprehensive Education Campaign) Dhar issued orders to 13 block education officers, over 100 sankul principals, and 13 development block resource co-ordinators instructing them to withhold the January month's salary of 7,666 primary teachers in Dhar district until they purchased a tablet worth Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, Azad Adhyapak Sangh met with the District Panchayat CEO to discuss the demand for the release of primary teachers' January salaries. Meena asked the Azad Adhyapak Sangh delegation to ask teachers to purchase tablets. The officer stated unequivocally that the primary teacher must purchase the tablet by February 15. If the tablet purchase is not completed by February 15, the February salary payment will be halted.

Following the meeting of the teacher's delegation with the District Panchayat CEO, the BEOs of the development blocks have begun to discuss depositing the salaries of primary teachers after they give an undertaking. Meanwhile, when Free Press contacted the district collector Priyank Mishra said that he is finding out the whole matter and will able to say anything only after going through the whole issue.