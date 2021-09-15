Madhya Pradesh: District administration takes stock of progress

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): On September 16, Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be coming to view the progress of the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai 8-lane expressway and to ensure that the security and other arrangements are in proper shape. On Monday, collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Gaurav Tiwari visited the expressway site.

The final schedule is yet to be released, but, according to officials, Gadkari will be arriving by helicopter between 3 pm and 4 pm. After inspecting the progress of the work on the expressway, he will discuss it with the media. Collector Purushottam and SP Tiwari collected information from NHAI project director Ravindra Gupta and inspected the dome that is being constructed and also the three helipads.

Dhakad started his walking tour for the expressway from Chambal on Monday. He is listening to the problems by meeting the affected villagers and farmers.

The administration is alert and the focus is on strong security arrangements. Collector Purushottam said that Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is an important and dream project of the country. With this, not only Jaora or Ratlam, but the economy of the state and the country will be strengthened. All efforts are made to complete it on time.

