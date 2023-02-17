Madhya Pradesh: Distribution of loose motion tablets instead of iron pills to school kids in Nepanagar

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the matter of distributing loose motion tablets instead of iron tablets to the school kids in Ambada Secondary School of Nepanagar tehsil of Burhanpur district.

A letter regarding this has been sent to Dr Rajesh Sisodia, Chief Medical and Health Officer seeking a reply about how and why the wrong tablets were given to the children.

Following this, the CMHO has formed an inquiry committee to probe the matter. Also, a letter has been sent to the Civil Surgeon, as the children were admitted to Burhanpur District Hospital after their health deteriorated.

In fact, on February 14, GP Dubey, the headmaster of the school, mistakenly gave metronidazole tablets instead of iron tablets to the children studying in the secondary school located in Ambada village.

The health of 50 children started deteriorating and 41 of them were admitted to the hospital after taking these tablets.

After investigation, Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma had suspended Pathak the same evening.

On the other hand, the children have been discharged from the hospital as they have recovered, but taking cognisance of the matter the MP Human Rights Commission has asked for complete information.

Subject of investigation

Normally iron tablets are given in schools, but the Health Department is probing how metronidazole tablets reached the school. CMHO Dr Rajesh Sisodia said, “Where did this kind of medicine come from in the school, it is being investigated. Although the medical officer had said in the initial investigation that only iron tablets are given to the children, but who and from whom were the loose motion tablets taken is being investigated. The inquiry report will come out soon”, Sisodia said.

