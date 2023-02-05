Madhya Pradesh: Discussion on Budget provisions held in Ratlam

FP Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Kar Salahkar Parishad (KSP) and the Ratlam branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) jointly organised a programme here on Sunday to discuss the provisions of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget. CA Pankaj Shah and CA Kirti Joshi were the keynote speakers. Shah stated that the Union finance minister has proposed many significant changes to the Income-tax Act of 1961 in his speech on the income tax provisions of the 2023 Finance Bill. He talked about the provisions pertaining to the new income tax regime, the presumptive profit computation of businesses owned by resident individuals, HUFs, and partnership firms, the capital gains cap under Section 54, and others.

Joshi emphasised the GST provisions. The guest speakers were welcomed by KSP president Kaide Kangsawala, ICAI Ratlam branch president Ankit Barmecha, and members. Pramod Nahar hosted the event, and Arpit Sharma gave a vote of thanks at the end.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)