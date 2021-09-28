Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh, Congressmen hold rally in protest against case on party workers, submit memorandum

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Congressmen took out a rally on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to the commissioner in protest of the case registered against the congress workers recently. The rally was led by former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

Many senior leaders including Sajjan Singh Verma, MLA Jitu Patwari, Sanjay Shukla and Vinay Bakliwal were present in the rally.

It is said that the traffic was affected during the rally as well as it was not allowed to take out the rally. A case is being registered by the administration against the congress activists who took out the rally.

Congress workers, shouting slogans against the BJP, reached the commissioner's office from Sukhalia area to Karasdev Nagar, Teen Imli, Patnipura, Malwa Mill, through Rajkumar Bridge. A heavy police force was also present during the rally.

It is said that the administration had only given permission to submit the memorandum, which about 50 people were allowed to attend. But the rally was taken out by the congress workers, due to which the traffic was affected as well as the covid protocol was also violated.

However, no FIR was registered in the matter till the filing of this report.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:59 PM IST