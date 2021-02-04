Madhya Pradesh: Digital Locker facility integrated with Passport Seva Project

Indore: The Regional Passport office Bhopal has given the facility of keeping the passport in digital locker.

Digital Locker, one of the key initiatives under the Digital India Initiative, is aimed at eliminating the usage of physical documents and enable sharing of e-documents with Passport Seva via a mechanism to verify 'authenticity' of the documents online.

Applicants can share the government agencies issued documents from their DigiLocker account to Passport Seva System while filling the passport application form. The same can be done at Self Declaration screen and Upload Supporting document screen. In self-declaration screen for Fresh/Re-issue Passport application form, applicants will get an option to share their DigiLocker uploaded documents for Proof of Birth and Proof of Present Residential address. At present 13 documents as per following can be shared with Passport Seva Project with DigiLocker :-

1. Aadhar Card

2. Driving License

3. Voter ID Card

4. Pan verification Record

5. Issue of Arm License

6. Birth Certificate

7. Caste Certificate

8. Ration Card

9. Pension Certificate

10. Insurance Policy Certificate-Life

11. Class 10th Passing certificate

12. Electricity Bill