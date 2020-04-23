Madhya Pradesh: DHE forms panel of VCs, seeks plan for under graduation 1st and 2nd year exams

Department of Higher Education has constituted a committee of three vice-chancellors seeking work-plan for exams of the first and second year of traditional undergraduate courses and for second semester of post-graduate courses.

The committee comprises of Jiwaji University vice-chancellor Sangeeta Shukla, Barkatullah University vice-chancellor RJ Rao and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice-chancellor Renu Jain.

With COVID playing havoc in the state, DHE has sought work-plan from the committee asking in what format the exams should be conducted keeping social distancing and keeping infrastructure availability of colleges in mind.

It also asked for a work-plan for granting online projects to students whose colleges have not conducted practical exams as yet. The project marks will be considered as practical exams marks.

The committee has been also told to recommend a procedure for evaluation of answer books at the earliest.

The formation of the committee took place following orders given by Raj Bhawan recently. The Raj Bhawan had directed universities to hold final year exams of UG courses and final semester exams of PG courses soon after lockdown is lifted.

It had directed that for the UG first and second-year exams and PG second semester exams, a committee should be formed and proposals should be sought from it.

Following coronavirus outbreak in the country, the DHE had closed down colleges from March 18. Later, the exams were also suspended.

Now, as the lockdown is likely to be lifted in most of the cities after May 3, the DHE has started gearing up to resume academic activities in institutions of higher learning.

Summer vacation of teachers cancelled

DHE has cancelled summer vacation of teachers stating that the preparation of admissions has to be done for session 2020-21. Following coronavirus spread, the government had suspended academic activities in the third week of March and closed down educational institutions and since then the teaching and non-teaching staff did not have to go to the institutes. However, their official summer vacation was starting from May 18 to June 26, but the government cancelled the summer vacation of teaching staff for admission preparations. It left it up to the college principal to decide on the vacation of non-teaching staff. The admissions in UG courses is to start from June 11 and PG from June 22.