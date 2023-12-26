Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Police Crackdown On Illicit Liquor Operations | File/ Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the vigilant leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, Dhar district has witnessed a substantial decline in crime rates in the current year, with successful crackdown on illicit liquor operations and transportation.

The consumption of alcohol regularly has been steadily catching up among the working class and younger generation in the tribal-dominated Dhar district. This led to a rise in serious crimes committed under the influence of alcohol, including murder, theft, assault, and road accidents, resulting in the loss of lives.

Upon assuming office, SP Singh initiated a de-addiction campaign, organising Khatla meetings and a crackdown against illicit liquor operations. Following directives, police confiscated illicit liquor worth crores of rupees, disrupting the operations of smuggling networks across the district.

Consequently, there was a significant decrease in crimes committed by the youth under the influence of alcohol, contributing to a peaceful 2023 assembly elections. The crackdown against illicit liquor operations led to the recovery of liquor worth over Rs 8.37 crore from 3,927 accused involved in 3,955 different excise cases in the current year.

Crackdown against Illicit Liquor Operations:

Year Total Cases Total Arrested Value of Liquor Seized

2022 3196 3194 Rs 2,30,03,435/-

2023 3955 3927 Rs 8,37,54,726/-

Major Crackdown Against Illicit Liquor:

A joint operation by Cyber Cell Dhar and Naugaon police station seized illicit liquor of 2,727 bulk litres worth Rs 36.96 lakh concealed inside Amul milk container on May 11, 2023. A case was registered against two persons under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act.

Dhamnod police confiscated 501 boxes of illicit liquor valued at Rs 1.5 crore from mini container on October 15. A case was registered under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act.

Cyber Cell Dhar and Naugaon police station, in a joint action, seized 340 boxes of illicit liquor worth approximately Rs 25 lakh from a luxury bus on September 9. A case under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act (Crime Number 407/23) was registered with the Naugaon police station.