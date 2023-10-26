 Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Congress Candidate Opens Election Office In Digthan Village
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): First election office of Congress candidate Prabhadevi Gautam was inaugurated in Digthan village on Vijayadashami.

Congress leader and former MLA Surendra Singh, Neemkheda district Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar and former MLA and district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam were present.

Surendra Singh claimed that current political climate favours the Congress as people across the state were grappling with issues like inflation, unemployment and corruption.

Kamal Kishore Patidar asked workers to spread awareness about party's promises and rally support for Prabhadevi Gautam.

Balmukund Singh Gautam said that after victory, Congress government would fulfill commitments of farm loan waiver, monthly assistance for women, restoration of the old pension system and others.

