Madhya Pradesh: Devotees flock to Krishna temples

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees flocked to various Krishna temples to be a part of the Jhulan Festival organised on the premises.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ramcharandas Maharaj was also a part the Jhulan Festival at the ancient Hansdas Math, located at Bada Ganapati. For the festival, Lord Krishna was adorned with special clothes and placed on a well-equipped swing. The tradition of Jhulan Festival at the monastery is about 400 years old.

Pandit Pawandas Sharma of the Math said, “During the festival, we offer makhan-mishri and other delicacies to the Lord every day. The process of aarti and distribution of prasad will continue till Rakshabandhan.”

He added that the tradition of this festival had been going on at the monastery since the 17th Century. “In those times, a tableau was made every day with a new look of the Lord,” Sharma said.

Similarly, a 21-day Jhulan Mahotsav has been organised at the Tirupati Balaji Venkatesh Devasthan located in Gumasta Nagar. Before opening the doors of the temple for darshan, a special aarti of the Lord was performed.

After that, the devotees were given a place under the corona protocols on the temple premises for a beautiful darshan. The festival is being organised under the guidance of Jhalaria Peetadhipati Swami Ghanshyamacharya Maharaj. The darshan of the Jhulan Festival is accessible to the general public from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:38 PM IST