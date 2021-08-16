Madhya Pradesh: 10-year-old boy killed by leopard at Amjhera

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a leopard at Amjhera, in Dhar district, on Monday. A Special rescue squad from Indore has reached the forest and will be setting up traps to catch the animal.

The child had gone with his friends to graze cattle in Bherughat forest, where a leopard hiding in the bushes jumped on him. Seeing the leopard, the boy’s companions ran for their lives and informed the villagers. By the time the locals came to rescue him, the leopard had taken his life. The police have sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This is the second child killed by leopard in this area in 39 days.

According to the information shared by forest officials who reached the spot for further investigations, “On Monday morning, 10-year-old Sandeep, son of Raju Bhil, went to the forest to graze cattle with his friends.” The boy was keeping watch on the cattle among the bushes in the Holi Bayada area around 11.45 am. Meanwhile, a leopard hiding in the bushes sprang on Sandeep. Seeing the leopard, his companions ran towards the village shouting for their lives. Ehen the children narrated the incident to the village folk, the family immediately rushed to the forest to save him, but found only Sandeep’s mutilated body.

Leopard came back twice to take body

The people who rushed to the spot said the leopard ran away after killing Sandeep. After some time, the leopard came back for the body. The animal tried to take the body away. When a young man saw the leopard, he raised an alarm. Hearing the noise, the beast hid in the bushes. After some time, the leopard again tried to take away the body. The villagers shouted and pelted stones at the animal, and the leopard finally fled.

Boy was visiting grandpa’s house

Sandeep was from Amjhera. A few days ago, he had come to his maternal grandfather’s house. From the spot where Sandeep’s body was found, his maternal grandfather’s house is about two kilometres away.

Leopard killed 6 people in 2 years

The area, about 10 kilometres from Bherughat, is very dense. Many species of animals live there. In the past two years, leopards have killed 6 people in the same area. All of them were under the age of 15 years. About 39 days ago, in the Hathipawa forest area, 8-year-old Anil was taken away by a leopard from his bed while he was sleeping. So far, children of Nayapura, Dhaula Hanuman, Hathipawa and Keshavi villages have lost their lives.

Team from Indore to catch leopard

DFO Akshay Rathore said that Sandeep had been attacked in the Holibayda area near Beat-86 Kadda. As soon as the information was received, the team reached the spot. A team was called from Indore to catch the leopard.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:33 PM IST