Madhya Pradesh: Loot case; Cashier turns out to be main accused

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): The cashier of the company who was ‘robbed’ on August 7 at the Pithampur Industrial Area Market has turned out to be the main accused in the loot incident.

According to the police, cashier Shekhar Baghel of Soni Trading Company of Pithampur had made a plan along with his friend, Rishabh Soni, to fake a loot incident involving Rs 3.35 lakh of the company’s money and dividing the spoils between them. According to the police, Shekhar’s financial condition had become very bad because of heavy losses in business during the first corona lockdown. He talked Rishabh Soni into plotting a loot case on himself, and Rishabh, in turn, asked his tenant, Rohit, a resident of Kukshi, to plan this robbery.

Rohit called his friends, Chetan and Mohan, from Kukshi and asked them to bring country-made pistol along with its cartridges to carry out this fake loot plan. According to plan, Rohit, Chetan and Mohan stood near Healthcare Hospital on August 7 evening while they were waiting for Shekhar to come out onto the road.

Before leaving his office, Shekhar had sent a message to Rishabh and Rishabh, in turn, informed them of his impending arrival at the spot. As soon as he was seen on the service road of Pithampur, all three of them rode up to him on their bikes and Rohit fired a shot in the air. Accidentally, the bullet hit Shekhar’s neck and he fell down. After this, Rohit and Mohan snatched the bag containing Rs 3.35 lakh from the hands of Shekhar’s companion and fled from the area.

CSP, Pithampur, Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that the whole incident came to light after an informer told the police about the involvement of Shekhar, his friend Rishabh and three others. Shekhar and Rishabh were taken into custody and interrogated and both of them broke down and narrated the whole incident.

All five of them, along with two others who had been instrumental in helping them to carry out this fake robbery plan, have been arrested, while Jeetu, who provided the country-made pistol, has not yet been arrested and is absconding.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:24 PM IST