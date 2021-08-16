Madhya Pradesh: Yoga and Ayurveda are vital parts of our culture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management, Indore, director Prof. Himanshu Rai said that yoga, non-violence, and unity in diversity will help India grow and prosper in the coming years. “Yoga is a vital part of our culture and so is Ayurveda,” he said while addressing an Independence Day function on the institute campus.

He said, “A healthy mind resides in a healthy body, and keeping this idea in mind, IIM-Indore has built an organic garden, Sanjeevani. We’re going to organise regular yoga workshops for the community throughout the year, and distribute herbs from Sanjeevani free of cost to anyone who wants them.”

Speaking of the importance of non-violence, he stated that words cut deeper than physical injuries and, so, one needs to ensure the correct choice of words. “You need to practise non-violence for yourself—don’t carry hatred in your minds, don’t carry guilt in your hearts, and live freely,” he said.

He also noted, “India is a nation of unity in diversity and that is where our strength lies. “India has different religions, languages, habits, cuisines, cultures, and rituals. This is the beauty of our country; we’ve always believed in unity despite being diverse. It’s time we spoke in one voice, focus on one vision and mission and work together to grow stronger as a family,” he concluded.

In his address, Rai also focused on the difference between a nation and a country. “A country has a geographical land mass, people and sovereignty; while the nation has a fourth element added to it—the culture. This is the foundation on which we should create a new, just and vibrant world,” he said.

On this occasion, nominated staff members were felicitated for their exceptional work. A tree plantation drive was also conducted, in which the IIM-Indore community members planted 75 trees on the 75th Independence Day.

Students and school-going children of the community shared their poetry, paintings, songs, and artwork on this occasion on the theme, ‘Aazadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav—India in Olympics’. Their work was shared on IIM-Indore’s social media platforms.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:19 PM IST