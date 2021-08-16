Madhya Pradesh: Download CET admit cards from today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students who had applied for the Common Entrance Test (CET), a gateway to 41 self-finance courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya can download their admit cards from the website davv.nta.ac.in from Tuesday.

“For the entrance examination scheduled for August 31, admit cards can be downloaded from August 17,” said CET coordinator Kanhiya Ahuja.

A total of 15,726 students are going to take CET for filling as many as 2,515 seats in 16 teaching departments. The courses have been divided into three groups—Group A, Group B and Group C. There are 1,145 seats in Group A, whereas Group B and Group C consist of 830 and 540 seats, respectively.

CET is a national-level exam which is conducted in different cities across the country. Centres for CET have been set up in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres within the state.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:11 PM IST