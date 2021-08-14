Madhya Pradesh: Department of Higher Education withdraws recognition to Guru Gobind Singh Law College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Friday cancelled recognition of controversial Shri Guru Gobind Singh Law College after finding many irregularities in its operation.

Though students of the college would stage protests against on Devi Ahilya Vishwavdiylaya campus every now and then, the irregularities of the institute came to fore when one student lodged a complaint with CM Helpline.

In his compliant, Nirmal Chouhan stated that he had taken admission in BA-LLB course in session 2019-20 at the college. The college charged Rs 55,000 fee and took his original copy of transfer certificate.

The student stated that his one year was wasted as the college did not have recognition from Bar Council of India and affiliation from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

When he sought TC and refund, the college showed him the door. DHE probed his complaint and found that the claims true.

In letter to the college, DHE stated that the college management did not have recognition from BCI, affiliation from DAVV and NOC from DHE yet it did direct admissions illegally.

DHE was told that the college admitted 132 students in LLB and LLM in session 2019-20 and 144 students in session 2020-21.

The department noted that there is a complaint by one Indar Singh Khanuja that the college building is located on his land.

Take note of all irregularities, DHE withdrew recognition to the college.

It may direct DAVV to shift students of Gobind Singh Law College to some other colleges.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:09 AM IST