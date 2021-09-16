Madhya Pradesh: ‘Dengue Par Prahar Abhiyan’ rally taken out

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Dengue Par Prahar Abhiyan’ rally was taken out in the city on Wednesday.

Rally was flagged off by Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and district collector Kumar Purushottam at the Nagar Nigam corner. The rally culminated at the old collectorate.

Official information said that in the district 299 cases of Dengue have been have been found till September 14 out of total 1,234 tests carried out in suspected cases. A total of 266 patients have recovered and remaining were admitted for treatment.

On September 14, 672 houses were surveyed for dengue larvae identification and in 106 houses larvae was found and killed. A total of 1,588 houses were identified where larvae were found.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:20 AM IST