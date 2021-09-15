Madhya Pradesh: Indore in top 3 metropolitan cities of drug peddlers: NCRB Report

BHOPAL: Among the 19 metropolitan cities in the state, Indore has witnessed the highest number of assault cases. There have been 2,865 cases of minor assaults registered in 2020,according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau-2020 released on Wednesday.

Besides, the trend of possessing illegal arms in the city is also alarming, as among the metropolitan cities in the country, Indore has the second-highest number of cases registered under the Arms Act. There have been 1,405 cases of Arms Act registered with the police, last year. Similarly, the city is among the first three cities in the country, under the metropolitan category, where drug-peddlers have been booked.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:13 PM IST