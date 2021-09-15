Even with people staying behind closed doors in 2020,cases of murder in Madhya Pradesh increase to 2,155: NCRB report

BHOPAL: Although, most of the time, people remained behind closed doors in the year 2020 because of the corona pandemic, cases of murder increased to 2,155 in the state of Madhya Pradesh, according to a report published by the National Crime Records Bureau, ‘Crime in India, 2020’, published on Wednesday.

The state of Bihar is the topper with 3,195 cases of murder reported in the year 2020. Maharashtra was at second position in the country with as many as 2,129 people murdered during the year.

Earlier, a special trend was seen in the state of Madhya Pradesh where a drop in the number of murder cases was seen over the past three years.

In Madhya Pradesh, in the year 2017, as many as 1,908 people had been murdered; in the year 2018, the number of cases decreased to 1,879; and, in the year 2019, the number dropped to 1,795. But, in the year 2020, the number increased to 2,155 in the pandemic year.

Three murders were reported during a dacoity in Madhya Pradesh in the year 2020. In the state of Chhattisgarh, 17 cases of murder and dacoity were reported and three cases were reported in the state of Maharashtra.

People of the state of Madhya Pradesh are also not far behind in keeping arms. They adore keeping the arms with them. In the year 2020, as many as 12,977 cases under the Arms Act were reported. In Uttar Pradesh, the highest number of 33,578 cases under the Arms Act were reported and, in the state of Rajasthan, 5,199 cases were reported.

People of Madhya Pradesh are also gambling enthusiasts; as many as 27,975 cases were registered in the state—the highest in the country

In Rajasthan, 17,774 cases of gambling were registered; in the state of Gujarat, 17,226 cases of gambling were reported in the year 2020

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:47 PM IST