BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh is the 3rd topper in rape cases according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau-2020 released on Wednesday. In 2020, as many as 2,341 women and girls were allegedly raped in the state of Madhya Pradesh, according to the report.

According to the NCRB report, the state of Rajasthan is at the top with 5,310 rape cases, followed by the state of Uttar Pradesh with 2,769 cases. In the state of Madhya Pradesh, 2,341 women and girls are raped in the year 2020.

In the year 2020, there were rape attempts on as many as 34 women and girls, but they managed to escape from the clutches of the criminals somehow. Out of the 2,341 rapes, 10 girls of age less than 18 years were raped and out of 34 attempted rapes 11 were minors.

NCRB, 2019, report: The report of NCRB, 2019, as many as 5,997 women and girls were raped in Rajasthan, followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,065) and Madhya Pradesh (2,485) was at the third place

Bought for prostitution: As many as 5,431 women became the victim of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty. Among them 127 were minors. Alarmingly, 24 children were procured for prostitution in the state

Minors below 12 years: As many as 5,670 children below the age of 12 years were sexually assaulted, sexual harassed and forced into pornography in the state

The state of Uttar Pradesh was at the first place with 6,904 cases, followed by Maharashtra (5,756) and Madhya Pradesh (5,670)

Children kidnapped: In the reported year, 3,914 children were assumed as kidnapped in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra was at the first place with 3,917 kidnappings and Odisha at third place with 3,666

Shelter home girls: Sick people did not even spare women and girls living in shelter homes of the state. As many as 65 women and girls faced sexual harassment in MP. In Maharashtra, 95 cases were reported and in Gujarat, 63 cases

Sold for prostitution: According to a report, four girls were sold for prostitution in MP, nine in Bihar and two in Gujarat

Cases of mischief: Cases of mischief are also causing problems to people of the state. People of MP had filed 447 cases at police stations.In Maharashtra, 498 cases were filed and in Tamil Nadu, 227 cases

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:41 PM IST