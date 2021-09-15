At 5310, Rajasthan records maximum number of rape cases once again in 2020: NCRB data

Jaipur: Rajasthan has recorded the maximum number of rape cases for the second year in a row according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report of 2020 released yesterday. The state had registered 5310 cases of rape in 2020. Though the number of cases has reduced by 687 from 2019 but the state still recorded more cases compared to others. As per the data, the survivor knew the offenders in 95% of the cases.

The data released by the NCRB also showed that the state had 965 attempt to rape cases, again the highest in India.

In 2019, Rajasthan had recorded 5, 997 rape cases and saw a consistent rise in the last three years. In 2017, 3,305 incidents were recorded which shot up to 4,335 in 2018. This year the trend saw a slight dip in registered cases but being the state with maximum number of cases for the second consecutive year is a cause of worry for the police.

AS per the report, only 264 of the total accused are outsiders or unknown to the victims, tells the report. Out of the total known offenders, 721 are family members while 1531 are friends, online friends, live-in partners or separated husbands.

The state stands third in the cases of cruelty by husbands and relatives with 13,765 cases following West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on this Dr Sunil Sharma, a senior psychiatrist in Jaipur said "To be known to the survivor isan advantage to such offenders, as they can easily manipulate them emotionally and situationally." Many offenders also use drugs or other substances to inhibit the survivor and personality disorders plays a major role in such cases, he adds.

Suman Sharma, former chairperson of Rajasthan state commission for women said that the police or government can't be blamed, "if the offender is in your family so we should think about our family values and social structure as this is the only remedy to this problem".

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:36 PM IST