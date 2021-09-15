Watch video: As family of Hyderabad 6-year-old rape-murder victim waits for justice, minister promises encounter

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour in Hyderabad on Thursday. The incident took place in the Saidabad police station area of Hyderabad.

The police said that Pallakonda Raju (30) befriended the child before allegedly committing the offence in his house. The girl was found dead in his house hours after she went missing, as per a NewsMinute report. Since then, as many as nine special teams constituted by the police have been conducting search operations for the accused, who is absconding.

The distraught family is being visited by several local leaders, youth and student leaders, representatives from rights organisations and NGOs. As the family recounts the horror they went through, all they are wishing for is justice. “It has been five days, and we don’t even know whether the man has been caught by the police. We hope justice will prevail.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday said that the guilty person in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad "will be nabbed and will be killed in an encounter".

Reddy said, "He (Accused in 6-year-old rape and murder case) should be encountered. We will nab the accused and will encounter him. We will stand by the victim's family. We console them and will provide aid to the family. We will encounter him (the accused).

