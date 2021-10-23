Madhya Pradesh: Dengue crosses 700-mark, 47% kids in 17 new cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With 17 more samples testing positive for dengue on Saturday, the total number of cases crossed 700 mark (712), so far. Moreover, the number of children falling prey to the disease is increasing swiftly and some of the patients are even struggling for life on ventilators.

As per the health department records, about 22.75 per cent patients are children i.e. 162 out of 712 cases.

“Number of children affected from dengue is high as every day over five children are falling prey to the disease as per the official record of the health department but the number is higher in private hospitals as they are getting treatment of dengue after being tested positive in rapid tests,” doctors said.

“There are about 19 active cases in the city and 15 patients are being admitted to various hospitals. No patient is serious as all are recovering well,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel.

Dengue bulletin

Dengue cases on Saturday 17

Male patients 12

Female patients 5

Children 8

No of deaths 0

Total dengue cases till date 712

Total male patients 427

Total female 285

Total child 162

Active case 19

Active admitted patients 15

Total deaths 1

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:40 PM IST