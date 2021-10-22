Bhopal: Feud between two retd IAS officers intensifies;Yadav family to move court if no FIR lodged against Naidus

BHOPAL: Retired IAS officer Sabhajeet Yadav’s daughter Anushree Yadav said here on Friday that if police didn’t lodge an FIR on her mother’s complaint they would move the court to seek registration of FIR against retired IAS officer BR Naidu, his wife Jamuna Naidu and daughter IPS officer Nivedita Naidu.

BR Naidu is presently director general of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, a wing of the state government run by the department of Planning, Economics and Statistics. Nivedita Naidu is commandant of 25th battalion of Special Armed Force (SAF).

Sabhajeet Yadav’s wife Shobhna Yadav lodged a complaint to Ratibad police station on Thursday that a JCB machine driver Ravi made an attempt to kill her daughter-in-law Megha Yadav at the instance of Naidu, his wife and daughter on Wednesday when they tried to stop the driver from damaging a construction near the kitchen at their farm house at Suraj Nagar.

Police are yet to lodge an FIR on the complaint. On his part Ratibad police station in charge Sudesh Tiwari said police were looking into the complaints lodged from both sides.

Yadavs’ and Naidus’ farm houses are situated at Suraj Nagar divided by a pathway, at the outskirts of the state capital city Bhopal. On Wednesday, construction on one side of the pathway was demolished by a team of workers with the help of the JCB machine.

Shobhna Yadav has alleged in the complaint that the team of workers returned again in the afternoon and wanted to damage the road near their kitchen and when they resisted to the act there was an attempt to kill her daughter-in-law. She has also alleged that when the construction was damaged there were 8-10 woman police personnel, some police officers and officers of revenue department, employees and officials from Jan Abhiyan Parishad and also there were some SAF jawans with Nivedita Naidu.

Anushree alleged Naidu family had been harassing them since the past more than one year. “There is a court case also pending which was filed when police didn’t lodge an FIR regarding demolition of a servant quarters, a temple and uprooting of certain plants”, she said.

She claimed BR Naidu had taken Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh from her father from time to time and it was understanding between the two families that he would give possession of the land the construction on which was damaged but neither did he give possession of the land nor did he return the money.

Despite efforts BR Naidu and Nivedita Naidu couldn’t be reached for their comments. They didn’t take phone calls and didn’t respond to text messages.

However, when contacted Naidu’s daughter Nivedita Naidu who is an IPS officer said, “Matter is with police. Pls contact the police to have details.”

