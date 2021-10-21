Bhopal: Dispute between two retd IAS officers, ‘Illegal construction’ demolished after complaint to authorities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of district administration and police personnel intervened to see that a construction on a pathway between two farm houses owned by retired IAS officers, near Bishankhedia area in Ratibad be demolished on Wednesday after one of the retired officers complained to the authorities over alleged illegal construction, as per officials.

A team of workers demolished the construction including iron grill on one side of the concrete pathway in presence of police personnel headed by city superintendent of police Umesh Tiwari and the district administration personnel led by sub-divisional magistrate Sanjay Shrivastava.

The complaint was lodged with the authorities by retired IAS office BR Naidu regarding the alleged illegal construction by his neighbour Sabhajeet Yadav, as per officials.

Naidu claimed to be owner of the land where Yadav had developed Pathway.

Bungalows of Naidu and Yadav are located within less than 100 meters of distance.

Talking to the Free Press Yadav said the land was not owned by him and was in possession of Naidu family but they (Naidu) had taken money from him. In return, he sought possession of the land from Naidu but neither did he give possession of the land nor did he return money.

But, Yadav added, when he had developed the land and installed the grill upon it his neighbour got the entire structure demolished.

The members of Naidu family refused to talk on the issue. Despite efforts the retired IAS officer Naidu couldn’t be reached for his comments. He didn’t take phone calls and didn’t respond to the text message.

However, a representative of Naidus present at their farm house said, “The action being taken by the civic body is legal.”

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) TT Nagar Sanjay Shrivastav said they supervised the drive as Naidu had submitted application with police. Naidu wanted to start construction on a piece of land jointly owned by him and Sabhajit Yadav and to avoid any untoward incident, police and district administration officials were present at the site, he said.

