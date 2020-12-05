Madhya Pradesh: Demand for facelift of Indore - Ichhapur state highway intensifies as potholes develop, accidents increase

Its poor maintenance not only causes road accidents but revenue loss to government. According to information, road was constructed under build–operate–transfer (BOT) scheme. Earlier, Ashok Buildcon Company had an agreement with Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation and company used to maintain the road. The agreement ended on February 18 this year and company stopped maintenance work.

Villagers said traffic density on the road increased manifold after February 18, 2017. Heavy vehicle owners were charged up to Rs 1,000 between Indore and Ichhapur. Now, they don’t need to pay anything. As a result, traffic movement has increased. Earlier, large number of villagers asked MPRDC to fix agency for road maintenance work, but to no avail.

Observers say that lack of road maintenance, especially during summer season was the sole reason behind increase in number of road accidents. They claimed that bitumen would melt during summer season and accumulate at one place. As a result, many fast moving heavy vehicles lost balance and skidded off the road.