Madhya Pradesh: Deceased power dept employee kin gets financial assistance in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On the orders of collector Shivraj Singh Verma, financial assistance of Rs 50k cash and Rs 8.5 lakh in cheques were given to the family of the deceased employee of electricity department in Khargone. The SDM said that, electricity department worker Kheltiram Dawar died in an accident while working at a private colony. As soon as collector Verma noticed it, he ordered the contractor who employed Kheltiram to give the mentioned amount to his family members.

Different amounts of six cheques were credited to the bank accounts of the deceased’s father Juwan Singh, mother Banubai and wife Rambibai. Rs 50k in cash was handed over to them.

‘The contractor does not have money in lump sum which is why he credited cheques with different amounts,’ the SDM said.

The wife of the deceased will also get an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh under Sambal Yojana. An additional Rs 3.5 lakh will be provided from Dawar’s life insurance policy. The collector also ordered officers to facilitate pension for Rambibai.

