 Madhya Pradesh: Architect agency presents DPR of Navagraha Lok Corridor in Khargone
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A detailed project report (DPR) of Navagraha Lok Corridor was presented by architect agency’s Shruti Purohit in the meeting chaired by collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Saturday. The proposed corridor includes provision for two and four-wheeler parking, Navagraha Lok public plaza, entry-exit plaza, Havan Kund, shops, river-facing restaurant, garden, prasad hall and others. A characterised model of all planets of the solar system would also be displayed by the agency. They would also make arrangements for light and sound show.

Eminent citizens of the city also came up with suggestions for better construction of the corridor. They said, the entrance gate should be kept in any other direction instead of west. They also suggested to construct a parking lot at the pole factory rather than inside the corridor.

Collector Verma said, ‘This is the right time to accelerate development work of the district. Navagraha Lok Corridor will be a milestone in Khargone’s history.’ He added that a new DPR would be prepared after incorporating the suggestions given by eminent citizens. Former agricultural minister Balkrishna Patidar, municipality president Chhaya Joshi, vice-president Bholu Karma and others were present.

