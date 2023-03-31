 Madhya Pradesh: AYUSH department holds block-level health camp in Khargone
The camp was inaugurated by district panchayat vice-president Babu Singh Parihar, city council president Dam Singh Narve, Prahlad Vaskale and Lakhan Patil.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A block-level health camp was organised by AYUSH department under the guidance of AYUSH officer Dr Vasudev Asalkar at Bistan of Khargone. About 342 patients were treated free-of-cost.

The camp was inaugurated by district panchayat vice-president Babu Singh Parihar, city council president Dam Singh Narve, Prahlad Vaskale and Lakhan Patil. Dr Bhole Singh Badole and his team treated patients of seasonal diseases like diarrhea, cold, fever and others.

Women-related ailments were diagnosed and treated by Dr Archana Chauhan, Dr Pramila Rawat, Dr Durga Pawar and Dr Rajni Mandloi. Dr Darbar Randhawa, Dr Antim Mandloi, Dr Rahul Ginnare and Dr Sunil Patidar.

Registration of patients in the camp was done by Ravindra Dawane, Jitendra Vaskalea and Kashiram Mujalde. Free medicines were distributed by Kavita Thakur, Pinky Bhalse and Manish Verma. The camp was conducted by Dr Sunil Patidar.

