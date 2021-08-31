Madhya Pradesh: DAVV’s CET marred by technical glitches, NTA fails to deliver hassle-free exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Common entrance test (CET) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which is being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in computer-based mode, has been marred by technical glitches. At some centres, the first shift exam, which was scheduled to commence on 10 pm, started late due to problem in server line.

Reports of problems in bio-metric attendance have also come into light. Sources in the DAVV said that extra time was given to students to write the exam at centers where exam was started late.

This is the fifth CET which has been conducted in online mode. All online exam conducted so far has been marred by technical glitches.

DAVV was hoping of a smooth conduction of exams after giving contract to the country’s biggest exam-conducting body but it too failed to deliver hassle free exam.

In 2019, government had clamped Section 52 of MP University Act at DAVV as online CET was marred by technical glitches. The Section 52 had led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of executive council.

First shift of exam which was scheduled to be over at 11.30 pm was going on till filling of this report at 12.10 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:21 PM IST