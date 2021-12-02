Madhya Pradesh: Culvert developed with MLA funds inaugurated

Khetiya (Madhya Pradesh): A culvert worth 12 lakhs developed with MLA fund was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of Block Congress Committee Khetiya Ravindra Sonis said that MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade sanctioned the work of culvert.

Cheques of Rs 5,000 were distributed to the victims of flood in Moratlai village.

Kirade sanctioned Rs 31,000 for the statue of Birsa Munda and assured the villagers during bhoomi pujan of the site of the statue that she will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the tribal leaders get due honour.

Ex-Block Congress president said that MLA has sanctioned 12 lakhs for the culvert and it is also the responsibility of MP to contribute something for the village too.

Sarpanch association president Arvind Dudve thanked MLA for the approval of culvert. MLA representative Arvind Bagul, Pansemal Block Congress president Kamal Singh Rajput among others were present in the event organised by co-minister Imran Qureshi. Vote of thanks was delivered by Block Congress vice-president Laxman Sendane.

