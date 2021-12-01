Madhya Pradesh: 6 die, 12 suffer injuries as speeding truck rams into bus in Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons were killed and nearly 12 persons left with severe injuries after a bus in which they were travelling collided head on in Betul district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Narkhed village, around 10 km from Multai town of the district.

According to reports, the bus was coming to Multai from Pattan. There were 21 passengers in the 22 seater bus.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Soni said that a recklessly driven truck hit the bus.

“Six persons including the bus driver have died in the accident. The injured have been referred to Betul district hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable,” he said.

He added that a case had been registered against the truck driver, who along with truck cleaner escaped from the spot.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Female police constable given permission by state government for gender change

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:24 PM IST