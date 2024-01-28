Madhya Pradesh: Cultural Programmes Organised In Mahidpur To Mark 75th R-Day | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): MPS Academy CBSE Senior Secondary School and Mahidpur Public Higher Secondary School, institutions of MPS Group, commemorated the Republic Day with a salutation and flag hoisting ceremony. Principal Sapna Jain of MPS Academy and principal RC Mishra of Mahidpur Public Higher Secondary School hoisted the flag. On the occasion, cultural programmes include group dance, drama, songs, and speech. The main attraction of the programme was the children dressed as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Students take out march

Barod: Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Barod, celebrated the 75th Republic Day with great pomp on Friday. The flag-hoisting ceremony was conducted by chief guest Vijay Kumar Jain. On the occasion, a grand foot march was taken out by the students, traversing through the main streets of the town. Students presented various performances including Akhada, Rajasthani and Garba Dance among others. On this occasion, office-bearers of Hansavahini Shiksha Samiti, Baroda Bhagwatsvarup Srivastava, Shivdayal Bhavsar and others were present.

Patriotic fervour prevails at Court

Sardarpur: The 75th Republic Day was commemorated with great pomp in Sardarpur Court. In the presence of first district judge Niranjan Kumar Panchal and second district judge Radhakishan Malviya, Bar Association president BJ Upadhyay gave a salute to the tri-colour. After worshipping Bharat Mata, the Bar Association also presented a patriotic song. Judges, advocates and supporting staff of the court were present in the programme.

Nagar panchayat council report presented

Khetia: The 75th Republic Day was commemorated with great pomp in the city. Councillor Suryakant Yeshikar hoisted the flag at Nagar Panchayat office. Councillor Deva Sonis hoisted the flag at Ambedkar Chowk. On the occasion, MLA Shyam Barde hoisted the flag at Gandhi Chowk and read the message of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. On the occasion, a report of Nagar Panchayat Council was presented by Nagar Panchayat president Dashrath Nikum. Councillors, students of various schools and citizens were present.

National flag hoisted at Lanxess India

Nagda: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with great zeal and fervour at Lanxess India, Nagda. On the occasion, the national flag was hoisted at the industry complex by unit manufacturing head Sunil Kumar Gulati. Attendees of the event sang the National anthem after saluting the tri-colour. Industry PRO Hemant Soni, staff employees and workers were present.

Social worker honoured

Alirajpur: Social worker and advocate Sudhir Jain was honoured by the district administration at Sports Complex here on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations for his noteworthy contribution in providing continuous social service work and promoting government public welfare schemes. MP forest, environment and scheduled caste minister Nagar Singh Chouhan and district collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar awarded Jain by presenting a citation. Municipality president and Jobat MLA Sena Patel, SP Rajesh Vyas, district panchayat CEO Abhishek Choudhary and others were present.

Blood group test camp held

Sendhwa: A blood group test camp was organised at Maulana Azad Chowk by the social organisation ‘Madad’. A large number of people reached the camp and got their blood group checked. People were also motivated to donate blood in the future. A total 141 people were examined during the two hours camp, in which the information of all the positive blood groups has been recorded in the register. In future, the needy people will use this data on the availability of blood. Committee chairman Samar Khan said that searching for people with negative blood groups was the main objective of the camp, in the investigation of 141 people, we got the important 21 people with negative blood groups.