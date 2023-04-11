Madhya Pradesh: CRPF commemorates Shaurya Diwas in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Neemuch Centre observed Shaurya Diwas on Monday. The programme was inaugurated early morning at RTC quarter guard in the presence of DIG SLC Khoop.

A kalash filled with the soil of Rann of Kutch was garlanded and tributes were paid to soldiers who attained martyrdom in Gujarat during the 1965 war.

Martyr Meghraj Saini's statute at Government Boys Higher Secondary School No 2 was also garlanded by CRPF soldiers.

A volleyball match was also organised in the evening at the Mehta Stadium of the group centre. Ex-inspector (GD) Vishnu Jaiswal was the chief guest. CTC Neemuch's team was the winner.

On April 9, 1965, a small contingent of CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani Brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch. They killed 34 soldiers of the Pakistan Army and captured four alive. In this conflict, six CRPF men also attained martyrdom.

Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back against a full-fledged infantry Brigade in such a manner. As a tribute to the saga of the brave men, April 9 is befittingly celebrated as “Shaurya Diwas."